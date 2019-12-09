Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The 32-year-old man, who allegedly killed a 5-year-old girl after a rape attempt, was on Monday sent to the police custody by a court here till December 13.
The accused, identified as Sanjay Dev Puri, was arrested on Sunday.
The minor girl's body was found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area on December 8 by the police, a day after she went missing.
Police have registered a case under Sections 376, 363, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Man sent to police custody till Dec 13 in minor girl murder case
ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:26 IST
