Maharashtra Maritime Board sets record of handling 71 million tons of cargo in 2022-23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has set a new record by handling over 71 million tons of cargo in the year 2022-23, compared to the 52 million tons it handled the previous year.

This is a significant increase of almost 37 per cent, demonstrating the board's commitment to boost maritime trade and industry.

In addition to the remarkable achievement of cargo handling, Maharashtra Maritime Board has also made significant improvements in the passenger water transport sector. The board has reported a substantial increase in the number of passengers using its services, with figures rising from 0.82 crore passengers in 2020-21 to 1.36 crore passengers in 2021-22 and further to 1.87 crore passengers in 2022-23.



These improvements are a result of the MMB's efforts to enhance the quality and accessibility of its passenger water transport services. The board has introduced new routes with increased frequency and has equipped all the amenities and infrastructure with the latest technology to improve the overall passenger experience.

It is worth noting that the Maharashtra Maritime Board's impressive performance in cargo handling and passenger transport comes after a challenging period for the maritime industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Maritime Board's success is a boost to the state's economy, as the maritime industry plays a crucial role in facilitating trade and commerce.

The increase in cargo handling will also generate more employment opportunities, contributing to the growth of the state. MMB has set its sights on further expansion and growth in the coming years, with plans to enhance its facilities and services to meet the growing demands of the industry. With its track record of success and commitment to excellence, the Maharashtra Maritime Board is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the maritime sector. (ANI)

