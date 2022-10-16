Thane ( Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown in the Mumbra area of Thane city on Sunday evening.
As many as four fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire. The Mumbra police team is also on the spot.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbra area of Thane
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2022 20:58 IST
