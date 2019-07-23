Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in chemical goddown in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a chemical godown in Thane's Bhiwandi here on Tuesday.

Firefighters rushed to spot to douse the fire. No causalities were reported so far.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

This comes hours after three godowns were gutted after a major fire broke out at a rubber storage facility in Bhiwandi.

The fire, which broke out at Dapora Prenana compound at around 2 am, engulfed a nearby chemical godown and subsequentially spread to another godown adjacent to it.

Residents of nearby buildings said they heard loud noises of chemical drums blasting in the storage facility.

A bike parked outside one of the buildings was razed in the fire. (ANI)

