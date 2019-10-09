Members of the local Adivasi community paid tribute to the felled trees of Aarey forest in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Members of the local Adivasi community paid tribute to the felled trees of Aarey forest in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra: Members of local Adicasi community pay tribute to felled trees of Aarey forest

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Members of the local Adivasi community paid tribute to the felled trees of Aarey forest in Mumbai.
The members of the local Adivasi community on Tuesday offered a garland of flowers to a handmade drawing of felled trees in Aarey forest. The community members lit candles and paid tribute to the felled trees here.
The metro corporation said that on October 4 and 5, it axed over 2,185 trees in the area in concurrence with the order of the High Court. The MMRCL further informed that "as on date, 2,141 trees have been felled".
Complying with the Supreme Court's order, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Monday said that it will not cut any more trees in the Aarey colony area. The MMRCL informed that only clearing of already felled trees will continue at the site.
"We respect the order of the Supreme Court passed today. No future tree felling activity at the car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony will be undertaken. Other works, including clearing of already felled trees, will continue at the site", MMRCL spokesperson said in an official statement.
"Following the decision of the High Court on October 4 upholding the permission of the Tree Authority the felling of 2,185 trees was undertaken on October 4 and 5, 2019 and as on date, 2,141 trees have been felled. These will be cleared from the site and subsequent construction activities will be carried out," the statement reads.
In a major relief, the apex court earlier in the day ordered the Maharashtra government not to axe any more trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony and maintain the status quo till further orders. Prior to this, the Bombay High Court had upheld the permission granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tree authority to cut trees to make a metro-car shed.
Aiming to meet the deadline for the construction of the metro shed in the area, the corporation expressed concerns over its delay by six months due to "legal and other impediments".
Elaborating on the green initiative taken by it, the metro corporation said, "As of today, MMRCL has already planted 23, 846 trees and additionally distributed 25,000 saplings."
Last week, a protest broke out in the area after the Bombay High Court dismissed all the petitions challenging the felling of trees. This led police to issue prohibitory orders, thereby banning unlawful assembly.
Following the imposition of the orders, scores of protesters were held and sent to judicial custody. They were, however, released on bail the next day. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:31 IST

Telangana: Police books former AP minister Akhila Priya's...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Cyberabad police have booked former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ramudu for allegedly obstructing public servants' duty.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Uddhav in Shiv Sena's next...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Addressing a mammoth gathering at the parties traditional Dussehra rally, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:35 IST

Bihar: One dead, two injured after getting hit by car in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): One person died while two others were injured after a car hit them near Gaya Junction.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:33 IST

Bihar: Police van loses control, at least eight injured

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): At least eight people including woman police personnel were injured allegedly after a police van lost control in Akharaghat area of Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:33 IST

Pandya slammed for 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Zaheer

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya faced backlash from the cricket fans after he tweeted a video of him smashing former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan for a six in a match, on the latter's birthday. However, Khan came up with a witty response to Pandya's tweet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:12 IST

HP: Nadda reviews AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, BJP working President JP Nadda assured the people of Bilaspur that AIIMS Hospital and medical college would come up soon here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:50 IST

Navratri celebrations conclude at Kanaka Durga temple with boat ride

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Marking an end to Dussehra celebrations, idols of Goddess Kanakadurga and Lord Malleswara were taken on the boat in river Krishna here in the evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:27 IST

The day Bhagwat acts on his message of unity, Cong will have no...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that the day when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his followers start practising unity truly, the problems his party has with the RSS will cease to exist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:02 IST

Pune: Food delivery executive walks off with pet beagle!

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Usually online food delivery executives deliver food to homes or offices but a Pune couple to their horror found that one such deliveryman walked off with their beagle dog!

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:41 IST

Rajasthan: Seven people drown in Parbati river during Durga idol...

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ten people drowned during Durga idol immersion in Parbati river on Tuesday in Dholpur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:33 IST

Haryana Police seizes cash, illicit liquor, narcotics ahead of polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Haryana Police has recorded a five-fold increase in the combined seizures of cash, illicit liquor and narcotics across the state in the first 16 days of the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in comparison to the same period during Parliamentary elect

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Shah should implement Uniform Civil Code in the country: Uddhav...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Addressing a mega crowd at the party's traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement Uniform Civil Code in the entire country soon.

Read More
iocl