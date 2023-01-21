Maharashtra: Mentally challenged girl gang-raped by three minors in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): A mentally challenged girl was allegedly gang-raped by three minors in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai when she went to attend nature's call, said Mumbai police.

The accused allegedly took the girl forcibly inside the toilet, raped her and recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media, added the police.



The girl's brother saw the video that went viral and informed relatives.

A case was filed at the Ghatkopar police station, and the accused minors were sent to the juvenile home.

Further probe underway Mumbai Police. (ANI)

