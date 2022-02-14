Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde's security increased after Naxal threat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde allegedly received a letter sent by Naxals, following which his security was increased, said the Thane crime branch.



A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, added the Thane Crime Branch.

"The way our 26 martyr brothers, commanders and jawans were killed last year, we will have to take revenge by killing you, stated the letter.

Shinde has received similar threats in the past as well. In October last year, a threatening letter was found at his official residence in Mumbai. (ANI)

