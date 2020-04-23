Maharashtra Minister refutes Congress' role in attacking Arnab Goswami

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Thursday denied any role of the Congress party in the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami. He added that the latter has tried to insult Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi by using indecent language.

"I don't think that any Congress worker can attack him because Congress has never worked in this manner. The party that has been created by the father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi has maintained both moderation and balance since the beginning," said Raut.

"But the way he (Goswami) has tried to insult Congress President by using indecent language, is not only an insult of a woman but of the entire nation. Who gave this right to him? He has lost his mental stability. He does not deserve to be a TV anchor," the Congress leader added.

He added that the Congress will be filing a complaint with the Editors Guild of India calling for action against Goswami.

"We condemn the incident but the way he has given the statement is to provoke people," said Raut.

Two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai. (ANI)

