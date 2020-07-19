Maharashtra Minister seeks action against rape accused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Days after a 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a Navi Mumbai COVID-19 quarantine centre, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has urged the state's Home Minister for strict action against the accused.

"A very unfortunate incident happened in Navi Mumbai in a COVID Care Centre. An FIR has been lodged against the culprit. I have spoken to the Home Minister and even wrote a letter. Strict action will be taken against the culprit," she said on Saturday.

Slamming the state government on Saturday over the incident, BJP leader Ram Kadam had said, "What is the state government doing? These incidents are happening because of the Maharashtra Government's mismanagement and negligence. Some quarantine centres are also not providing meals on time."

Earlier on Thursday, the woman, who was COVID-19 positive, was allegedly raped at a quarantine centre in Panvel. The accused was arrested within a few hours.

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Geete, ACP, Panvel Zone-2 had said, "There are some COVID-19 positive and suspected patients admitted at the quarantine centre. Close to 400 of them are admitted there. A lady was among those admitted. After we came to know about the incident, we reached the spot and arrested the accused." (ANI)

