Maharashtra Minister takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Malad West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): As the number of coronavirus">coronavirus cases continues to increase in India and most of these cases being reported from Maharashtra, State Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Saturday reviewed the situation in his Assembly constituency -- Malad West.

According to an official, Aslam Shaikh took part in a flag march with the Mumbai Police to take stock of the situation of his constituency amid the increasing number of coronavirus">coronavirus cases in the State.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases of coronavirus">coronavirus have climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged.

With 1,666 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country. (ANI)

