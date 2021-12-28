Maharashtra Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," Gaikwad said in a tweet.



Maharashtra on Monday registered 1,426 cases, of which 788 cases were reported in Mumbai.

The state also topped with the most number of Omicron cases taking the state tally of cases to 167.

Earlier on December 26, 48 students and three staffers have been found positive for COVID-19 in a school in Maharashtra. (ANI)

