Maharashtra Minister urges Uddhav Thackeray to rename Eastern Freeway after Vilasrao Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and urged that Eastern Freeway, which connects south Mumbai to eastern suburbs, should be named after late Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.



Shaikh is also the guardian minister of Mumbai.

16.8-kilometres long Eastern Freeway is currently being maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from P D'Mello Road in South Mumbai to the Eastern Express Highway at Chembur.

Deshmukh served as two-time Maharashtra Chief Minister from 1999 to 2003 and from 2004 to 2008. He passed away in 2020 due to multiple organ failure. (ANI)

