Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): A district court in Amravati sentenced Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Advocate Yashomati Thakur to three months of rigorous imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of assault on a policeman.



Three of Thakur's aides were also sentenced to the same punishment by the court.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,500 on the accused.

Thakur and her aides were held guilty for allegedly beating up an on-duty policeman in 2012. (ANI)