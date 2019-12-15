Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): A minor was allegedly raped in her school premises in Malad, Maharashtra.
According to the police a case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Minor girl raped inside school premises
ANI | Updated: Dec 14, 2019 01:33 IST
