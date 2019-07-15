Maharashtra: Minor girl sexually harassed by society watchman, case registered
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:11 IST
<p>Mumbai (<a href="/search?query=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>) [India], July 15 (ANI): A case has been registered against the watchman, who allegedly sexually harassed a 10-year old girl of his housing society in Virar West here.<br />The incident took place on Saturday when the minor was coming from her coaching institute. The 22-year-old watchman committed the crime inside the society and escaped from the spot.<br />The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the society.<br />The society residents contacted the security agency who employed the watchman after checking the video footage of the incident.<br />When he was produced in the society, the angry crowd had beaten him and handover to the police later.<br />The watchman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.<br />The police has registered the case against the watchman under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)<br /></p>