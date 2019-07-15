Maharashtra: Minor girl sexually harassed by society watchman, case registered

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:08 IST

Lok Sabha passes NIA bill; Shah assures against misuse, targets UPA

New Delhi, July 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend to NIA Act with union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the Modi government will never misuse its provisions and said the decision of UPA government to repeal POTA in 2004 was taken for the sake of "vote bank politics".