Maharashtra: Minor raped by man posing as cop in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who pretended to be policeman in Thane.

The incident occurred in Thane's Vishnu Nagar area. Police filed a case under section 376 (D) of IPC, POSCO Act and IT Act.

Police said the incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Friday when the victim girl, was walking with her friend near a drain in Dombivili in Kalyan taluka.



Thane Police further said the accused, claiming himself to be a policeman, allegedly threatened the two and asked them not to roam in the area. After this, the accused took the victim to a forest area near the creek and raped her. The other man made a video and threatened to make it viral.

After the incident, the victim reached the police station and filed a complaint.

Police started an investigation and a search is underway to nab the accused.

