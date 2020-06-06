Maharashtra: Mira Road double murder case accused nabbed in 12 hours

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Thane police on Saturday solved the Mira Road town double murder case within 12 hours by nabbing the accused Kallu Yadav who was hiding in Pune.

Police were on a lookout for Yadav after two bodies were recovered on Friday from a water tank of a local eatery at Mira Road.

The accused has admitted his crime that he killed a hotelier and his assistant.

"The accused Kallu Yadav said that he killed the hotelier and his assistant of Shabari of Bar and Restaurant as they were ill-treating him," said Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural) Dr Shivaji Rathod.

Cops tracked Yadav in Pune and got hold of him within 12 hours. Thereafter, he was brought to Thane where he made the confession, said Rathod.

"A double murder case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code," SP Rathod added.

After interrogation, police discovered that Yadav was previously involved in the murder case in Kolkata. (ANI)

