Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): A body of a five-year-old girl was on Sunday found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.
The girl was missing from December 7. The girl's body was found by the police team who were on a lookout.
Further investigation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Missing minor girl found dead, probe underway
ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2019 19:23 IST
