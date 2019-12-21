Maharashtra: MNS will hold its special session 'adhiveshan' on Jan 23 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena">Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will hold its first-ever special session on January 23 in Mumbai.

"On 23 January we are going to hold first-ever adhiveshan of MNS in Mumbai," said a spokesperson.

The date decided for the special session coincides with the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, his uncle and founder of the Shiv Sena which is now being ruled by his cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.(ANI)

