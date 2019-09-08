Forest guard, KN Taral speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI
Forest guard, KN Taral speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI

Maharashtra: More than 60 dogs found dead in Girda forest of Buldhana district

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:47 IST

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): In a shocking incident, more than 60 dogs were found dead with their legs tied with strings in the forest of Girda here.
"The cattle herders complained to us that bodies of many dogs were thrown in the forest area. The stench is not letting the people move around the area and it can also lead to the spread of diseases in the area," a local youth from the area said on September 6.
The youth complained to the authorities following which an official from the forest services came to the spot.
"We got the information that bodies of numerous dogs were thrown in the area from the locals. We have called for a JCB to remove the bodies and dispose of them properly. Efforts are also underway to remove the stench from the area," forest guard, KN Taral said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

