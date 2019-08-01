Maharashtra: MP, MLA conduct mosquito fogging drive in Amravati city

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): While it is very common for lawmakers to listen to woes of citizens from their constituency and direct concerned official, it isn't very often for them to be seen getting their hands dirty to resolve such issues.

However, citizens of Maharashtra's Amravati district were in for a surprise on Wednesday after they spotted their local parliamentarian and legislator taking part in a massive mosquito fogging drive across the city.

Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, and her husband and MLA from the constituency Ravi Rana, did mosquito fogging across the city yesterday.

The lawmakers visited different parts of the city and conducted fogging in the region.

Fogging is considered as a preventive measure to control vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and dengue. (ANI)

