Maharashtra: Mumbai NCB seizes 1,127 kg drugs consignment in Nanded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 1,127 kg consignment of drugs in Nanded district, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Monday.

"Mumbai NCB seized 1,127 kgs consignment this morning in Nanded district. It was being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. Two people intercepted, they will be produced before the court. This consignment was booked for Jalgaon district but was intercepted and seized in Nanded. A probe is on," Wankhede said while speaking to media persons here today.

He added said that more details will be divulged after further investigation into the case. (ANI)









