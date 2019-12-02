Maharashtra: Naxals kill villagers for working at Surjagarh mine

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Naxals killed two villagers in Etapalli's Pursalgondi allegedly for working at Surjagarh mine.

The deceased villagers have been identified as Maso Dhebla Puganti (55) and Rishi Lalu Meshram (52).

Both of them used to work as labourers at Surjagarh mine. Reportedly Naxals here have been opposing the mining project, hence they killed the two villagers out of agitation on Sunday night. (ANI)

