President of NCP Women Wing, Chitra Wagh speaking to ANI
Maharashtra: NCP Women Wing demands govt to dethrone BJP MLA for thrashing woman

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 03 (ANI): NCP Women Wing on Monday demanded the Gujarat government to dethrone Naroda BJP MLA Balram Thawani for brutally thrashing an NCP leader Nitu Tejwani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.
Condemning the incident, President of NCP Women Wing, Chitra Wagh told ANI, "It is a very shameful incident. We condemn it. Everyone has seen how this BJP MLA has brutally beaten up a woman in Gujarat. She went to meet MLA to take up a local issue irrespective of any party. The government should dethrone that MLA. The MLA has no right to hold such a responsible position. It is important for the government to take action immediately."
However, issuing his clarification, the BJP MLA apologised for the act and said, "My intention was not to harm them. It was unintentional. I condemn this act. I got swayed by emotions, I accept my mistake, and it was not intentional. I have been in politics for the last 22 years, such a thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her."
The incident which took place on Sunday near Thawani's office in Naroda was caught on camera by people present at the spot.
The victim and NCP leader, identified as Nitu Tejwani, was kicked and punched by the Naroda BJP MLA on the street when she was staging a protest along with other women demanding the restoration of water pipeline.
In the viral video, Thawani can be seen stepping out of his office and then kicking and thrashing the woman who is already under attack by another man whose back is turned towards the camera.

Narrating the unfortunate incident, the victim claimed, "I went to meet Balram to discuss the lack of proper water in the area. Without saying anything, he (Balram) came and started slapping and thrashing me. When my husband saw this, he came to my rescue. Immediately, some of Balram's supporters came from inside and started thrashing my husband with sticks. Ladies who were protesting along with me were also brutally beaten up by Balram and his supporters."
The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital and has filed a complaint before the police. (ANI)

