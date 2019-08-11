Maharashtra: NDRF continues rescue operation as incessant rains lead to loss of life, property

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The relief and rescue operation being carried by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Sangli district continued on Sunday as flood water also started receding in the nearby districts.

NDRF personnel used inflatable boats and life jackets to rescue people from flood-affected areas.

Equipped with rescue gear, the relief operations were conducted by NDRF personnel in Shiroli village of Kolhapur district as well.

Incessant rains in the Kolhapur region has led to damage to the property of many residents and they were seen lining outside handpumps to collect drinking water.

As many as 30 people died and 10 were missing as on Saturday in Pune division as floods continued to batter Maharashtra.

An update from Divisional Commissioner office in Pune revealed that 30 died, 10 were missing and over four lakh people were evacuated to safer places due to floods in the five districts of Pune division.

More than 200 roads and 94 bridges were closed in the division due to flooding and landslides.

85 teams of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Territorial Army, Indian Navy and Indian Army are currently deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts for rescue efforts.

Also, more than 300 medical teams are working in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts in Pune division. (ANI)

