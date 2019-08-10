Maharashtra: NDRF rescue 10000 from Sangli, Kolhapur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday rescued about ten thousand people from two flood-affected districts of Maharashtra.

About 8000 people from Sangli district and about 2000 people from Kolhapur district were rescued by NDRF.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, however said that as many as 40,000 trucks are still stuck on the national highway and the roads will be repaired immediately after flood water recedes.

"As flood water recedes, roads in Sangli and Kolhapur will be repaired immediately. Nearly 40,000 trucks are stuck on National Highway-4. Approximately, one lakh hectares of agricultural land affected due to flood, compensation to be given," said Mehta.

As heavy rains continued to pound various regions of Maharashtra, twenty-nine people have lost their lives due to floods in Pune division so far.

Around 2.85 lakh people have been displaced due to floods in the state. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 3,500 people in Kolhapur so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai has said that "there is a very likely enhancement of rainfall over parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next two days". (ANI)

