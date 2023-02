Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor-designate Ramesh Bais accompanied by Rambai Bais arrived at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.



The Governor-designate was given a traditional welcome on his arrival.

Principal Secretary to Governor Santosh Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar and other officers were present.

Notably, Ramesh Bais is taking oath as the Governor of Maharashtra on February 18. (ANI)