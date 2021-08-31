Maharashtra: One dead, several missing in Jalgaon floods

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): One person has been killed in the floods that have engulfed villages in Chalisgaon, Jalgaon district on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Chalisgaon MLA Mangesh Chauhan said, "Due to the torrential rains, 10 villages of Chalisgaon area have witnessed floods. Also, it is being estimated that about 10-15 people have been washed away in the floods.1 has died and 1 person is seriously injured."

The administration estimates that around 700-800 animals have died due to the floods, he added.



MLA Chauhan said that rescue work is going on since morning.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwat Patil, Police Sub-Inspector said "Kannada Ghat is Chalisgaon area is closed due to the landslide and no one should use this road as the road is closed completely."

"Citizens who are going towards Aurangabad in their vehicles should use Nandgaon road and those coming from Aurangabad should use Jalgaon Road," he added. (ANI)

