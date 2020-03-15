Maharashtra: One more tests positive for COVID-19, cases rise to 32

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A 59-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 32, according to the Health Department on Sunday.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, the woman has a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan.

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Police on Sunday issued orders prohibiting any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destination organised by private tour operators or otherwise.

The Central government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)