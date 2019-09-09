Maharashtra: People moved to safer places following heavy rainfall in Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Around 878 people have been moved to safer places from Shirol and Karvir towns of Kolhapur, following heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the Kolhapur District Information Office, around 584 animals have also been moved by the administration.

Earlier on Sunday, around 765 people from 347 families were shifted from Shirol and Karvir to safer places as a precautionary measure after heavy rainfall in the area.

2,30,000 cusecs water has been released from Almatti dam due to incessant rains in the area, according to the District Information Officer.

Sangli administration has issued an alert for the riverside villages.

India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in many districts of Maharashtra. (ANI)

