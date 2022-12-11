Maharashtra: PM Modi to inaugurate National Institute for One Health in Nagpur

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): With the aim of boosting the country's health research, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the National Institute for One Health in Nagpur on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

The development comes in the wake of the Centre's constant endeavour of providing world-class health infrastructure across the country.

The institute will focus on increasing the preparedness and laboratory capabilities for the identification of novel and unknown zoonotic agents.

Notably, PM will also inaugurate the Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies, aimed to research haemoglobinopathies and similar diseases in the country.

The institutes are being set up keeping in view the country's efforts in enhancing health research to serve our vulnerable populations.



The foundation stone for the National Institute for One Health, Nagpur and the inauguration of ICMR-Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur, will be done by PM Modi in the presence of Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research.

"With increased interaction between humans and animals - domestic and wild, and influenced by climate change, human health can no longer be seen in isolation. More than half of all infections that people get can be spread by animals. In this context, National Institute for One Health in Nagpur will focus on increasing preparedness and laboratory capabilities for the identification of novel and unknown zoonotic agents", reads a statement by the MoHFW.

As per the statement, "The prevalence of Sickle Cell disease in the Vidarbha region of Central India, especially in the tribal population, is high, with expected carrier frequency as high as 35% in certain tribal groups".

"Realizing this issue and the spread of similar diseases in the country, ICMR - Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies has been set up that will play a leading role in research on haemoglobinopathies and similar diseases in the country", the statement reads further.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra and Goa on December 11, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs. 75,000 crores in Maharashtra.

Notably, With an aim to boost connectivity in the country, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa. (ANI)

