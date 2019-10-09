Maharashtra: PMC bank account holders protest outside Mumbai's Esplanade Court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Scores of Punjab Maharashtra Corporation bank account holders on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Esplanade Court here.

The protestors demanded imprisonment for Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Directors, Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhwan, in the hearing scheduled for today in the court.

"We demand that the HDIL directors should get jail, not bail today in the court. Because of them, we have lost our money. We all have gathered here to make sure they don't get bail in the matter. The government is encouraging us to join digital India but how can we join it when our money in the banks is not safe," Anita Lohia, one of the protestors told ANI.

"The withdrawn limit of Rs 25,000 is nothing. My two sons are studying CA and I need lakh of rupees to pay their fees. So how will I manage the festive season and their fees? We want them to get jail and they should not abscond from the country like Vijay Mallya," Hariom Rai, another protestor told ANI.

Manjula Kotiyan, another protestor said: "We are protesting daily to get justice. I had made a fixed deposit in this bank after my husband met with an accident five years back and his hands were not in a condition that he can work. I have no other source of income. What should we do? The banks should be merged and we should get our money back." (ANI)

