Maharashtra: PMLA court grants Anil Deshmukh permission to visit Nagpur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Monday granted permission to visit Nagpur.

The former minister had moved a petition before a special PMLA court in Mumbai seeking permission to visit Nagpur.

Deshmukh, who was booked in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case, was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on December 12 on a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

Earlier, on January 3, former Deshmukh appeared at the CBI office in Bombay Kurla Complex after being granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court in the money laundering case on December 28.



Among the bail conditions imposed by the HC was that Deshmukh cannot leave Mumbai without the prior approval of the trial court and must cooperate with the investigation.

"In accordance with instructions given by the high court while granting bail, I came to the CBI office to register my attendance. I am following the instructions of the court," the minister told ANI earlier.

He had previous denied the allegations against him, claiming they were baseless.

"Param Bir Singh (then Mumbai Police commissioner), in an affidavit submitted in court, stated that the accusations against me were based on hearsay and that he had no evidence against me," Deshmukh said earlier.

He said, "Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze (Mumbai Ex-cop) made false allegations and I had to stay in jail." (ANI)

