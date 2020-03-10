Maharashtra: Police arrest 3 students for murdering man over financial dispute

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Kondhwa police on Tuesday arrested three students for allegedly murdering a man over a financial dispute here.
According to the officials, a case has been registered by the police in this regard.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Mar 10, 2020
