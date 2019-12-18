Maharashtra: Police arrests man for allegedly stalking, threatening radio jockey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Mumbai police cyber cell on Tuesday arrested a person from Chennai for allegedly stalking, sending lewd messages and threatening a woman.

The victim is identified as Vijay Alexander.

According to the police, the accused came into contact with a Radio Jockey in Mumbai through her matrimonial site description. However, after he sought the woman's bank details, the woman became suspicious and severed all contacts with him.

However, the accused allegedly kept stalking her online and also sent her lewd messages and threats, following which the victim filed a police complaint against him on November 6.

The police team went to Chennai and arrested Alexander from there.

A case under the Sections of 354, 504, 506 of IPC and Section 67 of IT Act has been registered against the accused.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till December 20. (ANI)

