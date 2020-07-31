Maharashtra Police just doing 'formality', says Sushant Singh Rajput's relative

Saharsa (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police are just doing 'formality', said Sushant's relative and BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on Friday about the probe into the actor's death case.

He said that the Maharashtra government and the state police should cooperate with the Bihar Police during the investigation in the case.

"No probe has been done by the Maharashtra Police so far. No case has been registered yet, or a person has been charged. They have just done inquiries. This is just a formality. They should tell people what they are asking. People should know who are being questioned and what questions were asked," Babloo told ANI.

"And what come out of that questioning. This is just for namesake. We don't trust the Maharashtra Police now. It's too late now. Now, a case has been registered in Patna. Patna Police have gone to Mumbai and want to do an investigation. We want that Maharashtra government and Maharashtra police support Patna Police in the investigation," he said.

When asked to comment on Rhea Chakraborty, he said that allegations have been levelled against her based on evidence.

"There are serious allegations against her. She has to go give a reply irrespective of the court she goes to. When she will not have an answer, then action will be taken against her and she will be arrested. Allegations against her are based on evidence. If she does not have the answer, she will go the jail. She should go to jail," Babloo said.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that the Mumbai Police are not cooperating with the state police for the fair investigation in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

He also said that BJP feels that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take over the actor's death case.

"Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. Bihar Police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI shud take over this case," Sushil Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

