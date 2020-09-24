Maharashtra Police records 161 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): As many as 161 personnel of the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 and one died in the last 24 hours.

According to the police, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state force has gone up to 21,988. This includes 3,381 active cases, while 18,372 people suffering from the infection have recovered and 235 have lost their lives due to the virus.



"161 police personnel of Maharashtra Police tested positive for #COVID19 and 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the state force to 21,988 including 3,381 active cases, 18,372 recovered cases, and 235 deaths," the Maharashtra Police has said.

Till now, the state has reported 12,63,799 confirmed cases, while 2,73,883 cases are currently active.

While 9,56,030 have recovered from the pandemic, 33,886 have succumbed to it, the Union health ministry has said. (ANI)

