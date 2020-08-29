Maharashtra Police reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): As many as 151 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and five others have lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to the state police department on Saturday.

According to the Maharashtra Police, so far a total number of 14,792 cops have tested positive for COVID-19 and while 11,867 have recovered after treatment, 153 others lost their lives due to the virus. Meanwhile, 2,772 cops are active COVID-19 patients in the state.

Police have registered as many as 2,43,934 offences under Section 188 (disobedience or order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Also, 340 incidents of assualt on police have been reported in the state.

Moreover, the Maharashtra Police has arrested 34,017 people for flouting COVID-19 guidelines and fined a total amount of Rs 23,36,44,394. As per the police, 72 incidents of attack on health professionals have been reported and 829 people have been found violating quarantine measures in the state.

According to official data, there are a total number of 1,81,050 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, while 5,43,170 people have recovered after treatment and 23,775 others have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

