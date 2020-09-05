Maharashtra Police reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 258 new cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): While two Maharastra Police cops lost their lives fighting the deadly COVID-19, 258 more security force personnel have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in the police force has reached 16,401, including 2,789 active cases, 13,446 recoveries and 166 deaths to date, according to the Maharashtra Police.

In Maharashtra, 20,489 new cases, 10,801 discharges and 312 deaths were reported today. The total number of cases now stands at 8,83,862 including 6,36,574 discharges, 2,20,661 active cases and 26,276 deaths, as per the State's Health Department. (ANI)

