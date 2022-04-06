Maharashtra: Police seize 92 swords from courier firm's facility in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Pimpri Chinchwad police seized 92 swords, two kukris (curved knives), and nine scabbards worth Rs 3.7 lakhs from a private courier service firm's facility in the Dighi area of Pune, informed the police on Tuesday.



"We have recovered 92 swords, two kukris (curved knives), and nine scabbards worth Rs 3.7 lakhs (3,70,000) from the courier company," said Krishna Prakash, Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

"The consignment was sent by Umesh Sood and was supposed to be delivered to Anil R/O Aurangabad," he added.





The consignments came to light after the police urged a vigilance officer at the firm to scan the parcels kept over there. The police had found the consignment on the first day (of search) itself.

"During the investigation, the police nabbed another batch of 5 swords worth Rs 15,000, sent by Maninder of Punjab to Akash Patil of Ahmednagar," police said.

The police have shown concern regarding the dangers involved if the batch of swords could get into the wrong hands ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections.

"All the accused involved have been identified and further investigations into the matter are underway," police said. (ANI)

