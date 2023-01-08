Maharashtra: Police sub-inspector killed after falling from moving train in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): A police sub-inspector died after falling from a moving train near Kalwa station in Thane.

The incident happened on Saturday, officials said.



According to Thane GRP, the incident occurred when the police officer tried to get down from a running train at the Kalwa Railway Station.

The sub-inspector was identified as Manoj Bhosle and he was posted at the Powai Police Station, they said while adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The Thane Railway Police registered a case of accidental death and is conducting a probe into the incident. (ANI)

