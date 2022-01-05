Maharashtra Police takes custody of Kalicharan Maharaj in hate speech case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Wednesday took custody of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from Chhattisgarh Police for his alleged hate speech during a programme organised by Samast Hindu Aghadi in Pune after a court in Raipur granted his transit remand on Tuesday.

"A programme was organised at Natubaug maidan on December 19 in Pune where the accused have made hate speeches that could incite people and hurt the religious sentiments," said Pune police.



The other accused in the case include Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Capt. Digendra Kumar.

He was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

Kalicharan had moved to a Raipur court with the bail application which was rejected by the court on Monday.

