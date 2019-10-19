Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holding a roadshow in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holding a roadshow in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Maharashtra polls: Fadnavis holds massive roadshow in Nagpur on last day of campaigning

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:18 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): On the last day of assembly elections campaigning in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a massive roadshow in Nagpur city, to garner votes for BJP.
Fadnavis was seen standing on the top of a slow-moving vehicle with party members and appealing people to vote in favour of the party. The vehicle was seen decorated with flowers and the banners of the BJP.
The massive crowd can be heard cheering for Fadnavis and chants for the party.
The entire stretch of the road was beautified with flowers and strings of small BJP flags all across.
Fadnavis is contesting the polls, scheduled to be held on October 21, from Nagpur South West seat. He is incumbent MLA from the seat and the Chief Minister of the state.
According to the Election Commission, Fadnavis will be facing off with as many as 19 other candidates, 10 of whom are independent candidates. The Congress-NCP alliance, on the other hand, has fielded Ashish Deshmukh from the constituency against Fadnavis.
Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the year 2014, a year after he was named the chief of the party's state unit in 2013. Before that, he was the Mayor of Nagpur.
Counting of votes will be held on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:08 IST

Shimla: Every Diwali comes with a lot of excitement for these...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As the festival of light draws closer, specially-abled children of Udaan Special School get busy preparing themselves for Diwali celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:01 IST

Maharashtra polls: Govinda campaigns for BJP candidate in Buldhana

Buldhana (Maharashtra) Oct 19 (ANI): Actor and former Congress MP, Govinda on Saturday campaigned for Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, BJP's candidate from Malkapur assembly constituency in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:00 IST

Court restrains UP police from arresting jailed lawmaker Mukhtar...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday restrained the state police from arresting Abbas Ansari, an international shooting player and son of jailed lawmaker Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with recovery the of arms from his possession

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:51 IST

PM targets Congress for letting Kartarpur Sahib stay in Pakistan...

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the Congress over India not having a corridor connecting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan for seven decades and also over the key pilgrimage centre linked to Guru Nanak Dev being allowed to be in the neighb

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:44 IST

Delhi: EDMC sprinkles water on roads to reduce dust pollution

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With an aim to curb the menace of dust pollution, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday began sprinkling water on the roads.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:39 IST

ED conducts raids at 14 locations of DHFL and promoters, for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at locations of DHFL and its promoters in connection with loan sanctioned to Sunblink Real Estate, which has alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:37 IST

Maharashtra: BJP has highest number of tribal, OBC MLAs, says Amit Shah

Navapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of MLAs belonging to the tribal and OBC community.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:23 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out at godown in Mandi district

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown in Ner Chowk area of Mandi here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:22 IST

Congress had separated an integral part of Pakistan, says Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a clear reference to the separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that his party had also taken action against the neighbouring country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:13 IST

Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP leaders of berating achievements of others

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were more interested in berating the achievements of others than doing their own jobs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:11 IST

TN: Dead fishes seen floating in backwater near Dhanushkodi

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Dead fish were seen floating in the backwater besides Kothandaramaswamy Temple near Dhanushkodi on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:57 IST

Telangana: Police protection for RTC buses in Gadwal

Gadwal (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In Gadwal city of Telangana, Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses are being run with the police protection.

Read More
iocl