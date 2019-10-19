Maharashtra polls: Fadnavis holds massive roadshow in Nagpur on last day of campaigning

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): On the last day of assembly elections campaigning in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday held a massive roadshow in Nagpur city, to garner votes for BJP.

Fadnavis was seen standing on the top of a slow-moving vehicle with party members and appealing people to vote in favour of the party. The vehicle was seen decorated with flowers and the banners of the BJP.

The massive crowd can be heard cheering for Fadnavis and chants for the party.

The entire stretch of the road was beautified with flowers and strings of small BJP flags all across.

Fadnavis is contesting the polls, scheduled to be held on October 21, from Nagpur South West seat. He is incumbent MLA from the seat and the Chief Minister of the state.

According to the Election Commission, Fadnavis will be facing off with as many as 19 other candidates, 10 of whom are independent candidates. The Congress-NCP alliance, on the other hand, has fielded Ashish Deshmukh from the constituency against Fadnavis.

Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the year 2014, a year after he was named the chief of the party's state unit in 2013. Before that, he was the Mayor of Nagpur.

Counting of votes will be held on October 24. (ANI)

