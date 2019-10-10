Maharashtra polls: Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's kin to campaign for BJP rebel MLA in Kalyan West

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): For the first time, a family member of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, is going to campaign in favour of a politician, BJP's sitting MLA Narendra Pawar ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election.

The grandnephew of Bhagat Singh, Vikram Singh Sandhu on Wednesday inaugurated the election office of the rebel BJP candidate and sitting MLA Narendra Pawar who is contesting as an independent candidate from Kalyan West.

"I personally request everyone to kindly vote for Pawar and make him win in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election. Pawar has done brilliant work earlier as well so nobody can compete with him. This is the first time when someone from my family has decided to campaign for a politician. Nobody has ever entered in politics from my family," said Sandhu.

"Pawar is honest and loyal that's why I have decided to campaign for him. His election symbol is a whistle and the idea behind this symbol is to wake up the citizens by blowing a whistle and show them the correct way," he added.

Notably, BJP has not given a ticket to Pawar to contest in the coming state assembly by-polls, hence he will fight the ensuing poll as an independant candidate. (ANI)

