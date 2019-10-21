Visuals from the poll booth in Pune's Kasba Peth constituency in Maharashtra on Monday. Photo/ANI
Visuals from the poll booth in Pune's Kasba Peth constituency in Maharashtra on Monday. Photo/ANI

Maharashtra polls: Officers using barcodes to verify voters' details at Pune poll booth

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:05 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In a first, the Election Commission is using barcodes to verify voters' details at a polling station in Pune's Kasba Peth constituency in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Monday.
"This is the first time barcodes are being used to verify voters in an election. In the future, it will allow voters to cast their votes without having to show their voter identity cards," the poll officer at the station, Sunil Raut told ANI.
As per official data, around 5.77 per cent voters turned out to cast their ballot till 10 am.
Explaining the process, Raut said, "Voters come to the polling station with their voter slips. We check the number on the slip and give them a barcode slip. When the code is scanned on 'booth app', all the voters' details appear on the phone and they are assigned a token number to cast vote."
He said that the voters in the constituency were also informed in advance about the development.
Voters in the constituency also lauded the move.
"It is a very good decision to use barcodes to verify voters' details. It will prevent voting fraud. It will also be convenient if we don't have to show our voter identity cards to cast vote," said Sunil Sahinkar, one of the voters at the station.
Voting began at 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:59 IST

Will dismantle terror camps inside POK if Pakistan doesn't mend...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said India will dismantle terrorist infrastructures inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) if the terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country's soil is not dealt with.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:56 IST

BS Hooda mocks Khattar for riding a bicycle, dubs act as 'Jumla'

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Khattar's stunt of riding a bicycle on the polling day was a mere 'jumla'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:51 IST

Smriti Irani votes in Mumbai, poses with nonagenarian to urge voters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday cast her vote here and urged everyone to exercise their right to vote.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:41 IST

Andhra: 3 killed in road accident in Kadapa district

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Three people were killed after a car rammed into a container truck in the Reddy Palle cheruvu village in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:27 IST

BJP will have record-breaking victories in Maharashtra, Haryana: Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday exuded confidence that BJP will retain power in Maharashtra and Haryana and said the party will have record-breaking victories in both the states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:26 IST

Our alliance will get 230-240 seats: Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday expressed confidence over the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI alliance and said that they will win around 230-240 seats in the state elections. There are 289 seats in the Maharashtra assemb

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:25 IST

SC to hear plea seeking appointment of Justice Kureshi to Tripura HC

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on October 25 a plea filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association seeking the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:22 IST

Request everyone to come out and vote in large numbers: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday cast his vote here and appealed to the people to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:17 IST

17.50% voter turnout recorded till 11 pm in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A voter turnout of 17.50 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday in Maharashtra assembly elections, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:16 IST

IMD: Orange alert in various districts of Kerala for two days

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days in various districts of Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:06 IST

Court begins cross-examination of victim in Tarun Tejpal sexual...

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): An Additional District and Sessions court at Mapusa here on Monday commenced the in-camera cross-examination of the victim in a sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:04 IST

Defence Ministry to decide on Army's Rs 10,000 crore Akash...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Seeking to prevent any intrusion of aircraft through the mountainous borders with Pakistan and China, the Defence Ministry is set to discuss a proposal to acquire two regiments of the Akash Prime missiles which can be deployed in high altitude areas above 15,000 feet.

Read More
iocl