Maharashtra polls: Police, EC officials intercept vehicle carrying Rs 4.3 crore cash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Mumbai Police and officials of Election Commission on Saturday intercepted a vehicle carrying cash of Rs 4.3 crore cash during checking in Worli area.

The vehicle was intercepted by the EC officials during checking due to polls in the state. The driver was later taken to Worli police station for further questioning.

"Our election team in Worli intercepted a vehicle transporting Rs 4.3 crore cash. The driver is claiming that the money was being transported to a bank, we are carrying out further investigation," said senior police inspector Sukhlal Varpe.

The polling in the state is scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

