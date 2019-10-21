Maharashtra polls: Praful Patel casts vote, says Cong-NCP will form govt

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel and his wife Varsha cast their votes at a polling booth here on Monday.

"Maharashtra was ranked first in almost every sector, be it job or farming. But in the last five years, the state is now lagging behind. I believe that people will express their anger through their votes whatever has happened in these last five years. Congress, NCP and other small parties will form the government again," Patel told reporters after exercising his franchise.

In Gondia assembly seat, Gopal Agarwal is contesting from BJP and is pitted against Congress' Amar Varade.

Recently, the former Union Minister was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land deal case linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide late Iqbal Mirchi.

Polling for 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of 3237 candidates in the state will be sealed in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by the voters who will exercise their franchise in the assembly elections.

BJP is contesting 150 seats while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies. On the other hand, Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the NCP.

The ruling coalition of BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the 2014 Assembly elections separately. But as voters gave a split verdict, the two parties came together to form the government. (ANI)