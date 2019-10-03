Maharashtra polls: RPI backtracks, fields Agav from Phaltan seat instead of don Chhota Rajan's brother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Republican Party of India (RPI) on Thursday decided not to field Deepak Nikalje, brother of underworld don Chhota Rajan from Phaltan Assembly constituency in the assembly elections.

The party has fielded Digambar Agav from Phaltan.

Earlier in the day, RPI chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had said that his name would be finalised by the evening.

"It will be finalised by the evening. Deepak Nikalje has contested from Chembur three times. We didn't have Chembur seat which is the sitting seat of Shiv Sena but Nikalje will contest from Phaltan. It has not been decided yet but by the evening it will be finalised," the RPI chief had said.

The RPI has been given six seats as part of the seat-sharing deal among BJP, Shiv Sena and other smaller allies.

Five other seats that have been given to the RPI are Malshiras in Solapur district, Bhandara, Naigaon in Nanded district, Pathri in Parbhani district, and Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly elections are slated to be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

