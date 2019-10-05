Maharashtra polls : RPI unhappy over distribution of seats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday expressed his discontent over the distribution of seats among the allies of BJP and Shiv Sena for the Assembly polls.

"In the grand alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena and RPI, RPI is not contented with the distribution of seat. But for ensuring the representation of Ambedkarite community, the RPI will support grand alliance," tweeted Athawale.

The RPI has been given six seats as part of the seat-sharing deal among BJP, Shiv Sena and other smaller allies.

BJP will be contesting 150 seats and Shiv Sena 124. Other allies have got 14 seats.

Maharashtra, which has 288-member Assembly, will go to polls on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

