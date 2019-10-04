Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena denies ticket to MLA Ashok Patil, supporters hold protest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): After Shiv Sena MLA Ashok Patil was denied ticket by the party to contest Assembly polls in Maharashtra, his supporters sat in protest outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree in Mumbai last night.

Speaking to ANI, a Shiv Sena worker, Tattaram Dharma Palekar told ANI, "Ashok Patil was the only one sympathiser to our community. We want justice, we have only one demand to give Patil a ticket to contest. We are unable to understand why he was not given a ticket? It is hard to believe that a man who worked for us effortlessly denied a ticket."

Palekar said that they all have faith that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya will do justice to them by giving the ticket to Patil.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the final decision on tickets allocation was taken by Uddhav Thackrey.

"Every person works with dedication in Shiv Sena. Whatever decision will be taken by him we should follow it," he said.

Patil is a current Member of Legislative Assembly from Bhandup. He has also served as former Chairman of Mumbai's premium transport service Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

The single-phase Maharashtra polls are slated for October 21 and results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

